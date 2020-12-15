iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 179.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,533 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $70.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.18.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

