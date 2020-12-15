iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1,282.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

