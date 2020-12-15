iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 473.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,251,000 after acquiring an additional 97,932 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $338.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.99. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $344.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

