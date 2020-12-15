iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

