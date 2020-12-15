iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Reduced by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,377,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 90,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $158.33 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.67.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

