IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 21.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.53% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

