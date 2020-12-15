IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 21.01%.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
