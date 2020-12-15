IQ.cash (IQ) Price Tops $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Crex24. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $263,865.45 and approximately $88,237.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00153690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00886473 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00192115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00451943 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00153114 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

