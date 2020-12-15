Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Holdings Lowered by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,916,000 after purchasing an additional 320,511 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 452,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,668,000 after purchasing an additional 189,286 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,900,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $277.43 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.40 and a fifty-two week high of $284.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.37.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

