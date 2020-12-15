Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 167.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40.

