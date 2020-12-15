Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $159.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.10.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

