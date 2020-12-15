Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.80.

NYSE IVR opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $587.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

