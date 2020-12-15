Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $389.67.

INTU opened at $365.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.21. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intuit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intuit by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

