International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 262,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,906,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,952 shares during the last quarter.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

