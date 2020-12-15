International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,425. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

International Paper stock opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.