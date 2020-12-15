International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,425 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.