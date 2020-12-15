Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Intelsat stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $80.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.07. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $489.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

