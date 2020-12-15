Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,887,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84,401 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
