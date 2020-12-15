Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,887,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84,401 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

