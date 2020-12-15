IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.71.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. Equities analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

