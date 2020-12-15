Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Immunic worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immunic during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immunic by 303.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Immunic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $388.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

