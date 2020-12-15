IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 500.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $55,610,503.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,352.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $403,548.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,498,485 shares of company stock worth $214,439,142 over the last 90 days.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

