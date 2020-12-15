IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Datadog by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $484,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $36,241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,407.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Loop Capital upped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $3,248,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,639 shares in the company, valued at $41,174,135.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,348 shares of company stock valued at $159,062,997 in the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

