IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $333,000 Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the period.

FRA stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

