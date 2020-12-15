IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $151.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.60. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $153.67.

