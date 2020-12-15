IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN opened at $500.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $533.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,647 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

