IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 177.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

FFTY stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

