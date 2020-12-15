IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HEI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in HEICO by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,792,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.89. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $651,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

