IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.46.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.