IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

PEG opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

