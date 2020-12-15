IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,404 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,647.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 355,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 342,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,675,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 332,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth $4,392,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,281,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $30.33.

