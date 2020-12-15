IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $382,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BST. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 44.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at $220,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.