IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $368,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $315.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.16 and a 200-day moving average of $251.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.69.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at $25,689,539.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

