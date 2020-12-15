IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $357,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $109.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

