IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000.

FMB stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

