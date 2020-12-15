IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,192 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in BlackRock by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

BlackRock stock opened at $683.92 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $721.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

