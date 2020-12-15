IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 746 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,180 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,682.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,041,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,850,000 after purchasing an additional 767,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,085,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.