IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 41 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in Shopify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Shopify by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,059.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,001.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,736.32, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,047.97.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

