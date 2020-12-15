IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 4,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in IDEX by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.84 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $199.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.27.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

