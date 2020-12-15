Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $17,733.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinEx, Fatbtc and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00455973 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00028382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex, CoinEx, BitMart, Fatbtc, IDEX, BitForex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

