Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,765 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $34,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.05.

Humana stock opened at $388.23 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $414.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

