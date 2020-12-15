HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSBC. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $26.68 on Friday. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 79.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $48,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 15.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

