HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $26.68 on Friday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 62.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

