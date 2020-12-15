HorusPay Trading 33.7% Higher This Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $327,309.68 and approximately $39.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00154062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.46 or 0.00883120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00192581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00451919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00152959 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

