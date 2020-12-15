Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 116.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

