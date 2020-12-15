Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,621 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.