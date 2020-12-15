HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. HEXO has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.15.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

