Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Hess from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.35.

NYSE:HES opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $71.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 163.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 175,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

