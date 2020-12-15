Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hess Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.13.
HESM opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $373.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 117.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 61.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
