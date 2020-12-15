Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hess Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.13.

HESM opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $373.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.49.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.32 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 117.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 61.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

