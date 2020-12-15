Herman Miller (MLHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Several analysts have issued reports on MLHR shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.