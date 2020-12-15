Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.91.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Henry Schein by 214.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after buying an additional 274,727 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

