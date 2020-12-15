Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE:HP opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.